Indira’s arrest on corruption charges was well documented by the media. ‘Mrs Indira Gandhi Arrested’, screamed the banner headline of Indian Express the day after. However, the most detailed account came from NK Singh, the officer who raided Indira’s house. “ … Indira Gandhi took time to get ready and locked herself in a bedroom where she was found holding parleys with her party men and family members for a long time. We repeatedly knocked the doors, with no result yet no physical force was used nor was there any roughing-up. She was extended all the courtesy due to her as a top political leader who had been the Prime Minister for 11 years. When she came out, after persuasion and show of legal firmness, she created all sorts of trouble. Our own car carrying her was followed by about 15 vehicles of theirs, led by Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. En route, she kept shouting out to the bystanders and curious onlookers, ‘look, they are taking me away under arrest’,” Singh wrote in The Hindu newspaper in 2001.