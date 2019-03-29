Dubai: Al Quran Park was officially opened in Al Khawaneej in Dubai on Friday.

The 60-hectare park, which is free to enter, aims to bridge cultural differences in this Year of Tolerance and educate visitors about Islam and the Holy Quran.

As well as areas that detail the miracles of the Quran (the Cave of Miracles) and an Umrah corner, there is also an outdoor theatre and Glass House, along with facilities akin to most parks, like children’s play areas, a lake, running and cycling tracks.

Another notable features however are the 12 Islamic gardens, which house 54 plants mentioned in the Holy Quran, such as figs, pomegranate and olives.

The park has solar panels, wifi and phone charging stations, as well as shaded seating areas.