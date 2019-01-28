With Egypt alone consuming 12 billion tons of single-use plastic in one year, Karam’s illustration showcases a tiny dolphin trapped in a large plastic bag. The artist said, “This is a big problem that we are ignoring and I wanted to represent it in my art. By deliberately creating the dolphin smaller than the bag, trapped within it, I am illustrating how we underplay the issue. This will only result in a bigger problem, if we don’t act now.”