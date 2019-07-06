He lost his way while going to a grocery

A police officer with the boy and his father. Image Credit: Ajman Police

Ajman: A six-year-old Arab boy, who police found wandering alone in Ajman’s Al Rawdha on Friday, has been reunited with his family.

Lt Col Yahya Khalaf Al Matroushi, director of Al Hamidiah police station, said a routine patrol found the boy. He was brought to the police station where officers engaged him in a conversation and managed to locate his family within an hour.

The boy was going to a grocery when he lost his way.

The police made the boy’s father sign an undertaking promising to take better care of the child.