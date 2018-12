Al Fursan aerobatic team perform at Abu Dhabi corniche on the occasion of UAE National Day. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News View as slideshow 1 of 12

Expatriates during the UAE Solidarity walk 2018 to celebrate the National Day at Mamzar beach tracks. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News 2 of 12

Fireworks display at Abu Dhabi corniche on the occasion of UAE National Day. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News 3 of 12

High spirits, pride and joy lingered in all corners of Sharjah’s Al Qasba canal area as the nation celebrated the 47th National Day. Image Credit: 4 of 12

Emirati fishermen held a show to celebrate the UAE National Day during the Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival at Al Wathba. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News 5 of 12

A section of the crowd make merry during the UAE Solidarity walk 2018 at Mamzar beach tracks in Dubai. Image Credit: 6 of 12

Falcon trainer Abdullah Saudhakar introduces the bird to children near the Abu Dhabi Municipality building on the occasion of the UAE National Day. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News 7 of 12

Al Fursan aerobatic team perform at Abu Dhabi cornich to mark the UAE National Day. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News 8 of 12

Spectators watch as Al Fursan aerobatic team perform at at the Abu Dhabi corniche on the occasion of UAE National Day. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News 9 of 12

Fireworks display at Abu Dhabi corniche on the occasion of UAE National Day. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News 10 of 12

Expatriates join the UAE Solidarity Walk 2018 held on the occasion of UAE National Day at Mamzar beach, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News 11 of 12