The country is awash in red, green, white and black, the colours of the UAE flag, as it gears up to celebrate 47th National Day on Sunday (December 2), which also coincides with the centennial birth year of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the nation. While a slew of programmes has been lined up at different venues to mark the day, one only has to take a ride around town to witness the UAE pride permeating the air. Gulf News did just that.