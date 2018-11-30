Image Credit:

The country is awash in red, green, white and black, the colours of the UAE flag, as it gears up to celebrate 47th National Day on Sunday (December 2), which also coincides with the centennial birth year of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the nation. While a slew of programmes has been lined up at different venues to mark the day, one only has to take a ride around town to witness the UAE pride permeating the air. Gulf News did just that.

People buy UAE flags and accessories at Al Sadiq market in Sharjah to take part in National Day celebrations. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Abu Mohammad, a resident, selects a UAE flag at a shop in the Abu Dhabi Souq yesterday. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Expat participation is one of the most beautiful facets of National Day celebrations. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Pineapple tower on Eastern Ring Road lit up for the occasion. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry building is illuminated with Shaikh Zayed’s portrait and the colours of the UAE flag. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Preparations for National Day under way at the Dubai Municipality building in Deira. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
The Public Prosecution building in Dubai. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
A tower in Sharjah’s Al Majaz in UAE colours. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Emirates College for Advanced Education on Muroor Road in Abu Dhabi is illuminated for the occasion. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News