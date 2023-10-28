Dubai: A week-long exhibition and series of activities highlighting the legacy of world-renowned artist Pablo Picasso kicked off yesterday at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai.
Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, inaugurated the art exhibition ‘Picasso Days’. The event coincides with the birthday of Picasso, and is part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s celebration of prominent writers, scholars, and artists through its monthly ‘Library Days’ programme.
The event featured over 50 works of art by visual artists, inspired by Picasso’s school of abstract art.
Lectures and workshops
The first day witnessed wide participation and significant engagement from the public and artists. It included a lecture titled ‘Psychological Dimensions in Picasso’s Paintings’ at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Theatre. The lecture featured Abdul Jabbar Wais who summarised Picasso’s life and analysed the Guernica painting, Mona Al Jabali who discussed different artistic phases in Picasso’s life, such as the Blue and Pink periods, and Ali Al Abdan who addressed the significance of lines in Picasso’s paintings and their impact on his work.
The event also featured an abstract art workshop entitled ‘Faces From the World of Picasso’, to enhance the artistic skills of the participants and provide them with the opportunity to explore the world of abstract art and learn about its different styles and techniques.