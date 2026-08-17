Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day celebrated in Abu Dhabi with vibrant cultural display

Unity in diversity shines as Indonesians in UAE mark milestone anniversary
Abu Dhabi: Indonesia's Red and White flag flew above a colourful display of traditional attire and textiles from across the country as members of the Indonesian community in the UAE gathered at the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning to commemorate the 81 Anniversary of Indonesia's Independence.
The ceremony began at 7am Abu Dhabi time, with Embassy officials and members of the Indonesian community attending in traditional attire, including batik, tenun, songket, ikat and other traditional textiles from various regions across Indonesia.
The diversity on display brought a glimpse of Indonesia to Abu Dhabi, reflecting the spirit of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, or Unity in Diversity, as people from different regions, cultures and traditions came together under the Red and White flag.
Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE, Judha Nugraha, who served as Inspector of the Ceremony, said the cultural diversity showcased during the celebration reflected one of Indonesia's greatest strengths.
"The vibrant traditional attire and textiles we see today reflect the face of Indonesia. We come from different regions and traditions, but under the Red and White flag, we are one Indonesia. This diversity is one of our nation's greatest strengths, Ambassador Judha said.
The Ceremony Commander was Major (Marines) Rizki Apriansyah, S.S.T.Han., Assistant Defence Attaché at the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The Indonesian flag was hoisted by the Embassy's Flag-Hoisting Troop (Paskibra), comprising 11 young Indonesians living in the UAE who had undergone a selection and training process.
Their participation reflected the strong sense of patriotism among young Indonesians and the importance of staying connected to their national identity, including for those growing up abroad.
Also in attendance were several foreign nationals married to Indonesians, who joined their families in celebrating Indonesia's Independence Day in Abu Dhabi.
Following the ceremony, the celebrations continued with the traditional tumpeng-cutting, featuring Indonesia's iconic cone-shaped yellow rice, along with a series of Independence Day games for children, including an Indonesian cracker-eating contest, a pencil-in-the-bottle game and a children's traditional attire fashion show.
Awards for the best traditional attire and textiles were also presented, adding to the festive atmosphere and encouraging Indonesians in the UAE to continue celebrating and promoting Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage.
Ambassador Judha highlighted the importance of ensuring that young Indonesians living abroad maintain a strong connection to their cultural roots and national identity.
“We want young Indonesians growing up abroad to stay connected to their cultural roots, take pride in their Indonesian identity, and carry the values of unity and gotong royong (working together) wherever they go. Indonesia’s rich culture also serves as a bridge that brings Indonesia closer to the people of the UAE and the wider international community,” Ambassador Judha said.
This year’s 81st Independence Anniversary carries special significance as it coincides with the Golden Jubilee of Indonesia-UAE diplomatic relations. Since diplomatic ties were established in 1976, cooperation between the two countries has continued to grow across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, energy, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.
The momentum of the Golden Jubilee also provides an opportunity to further promote Indonesia in the UAE through culture, cuisine, arts, and tourism, while fostering closer people-to-people ties.
The ceremony also featured the participation of representatives from different segments of the Indonesian community. The Proclamation of Independence was read by Mr. Yuni Budi Pramudyo, S.T., M.T., Chairman of the IndoAdko organisation; the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution was read by Ms. Tetriani Wirasmini, S.H., Chairwoman of the Rabiul Khair organisation; while the prayer was led by Ustadz Heggy Fajrianto Herman, Lc., M.A., Imam and Khatib of the Suhail Muhammad Rosyid Asy-Syamsi Mosque in Al Manaseer, Abu Dhabi.
The participation of community representatives reflected the close partnership between the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indonesian community in the UAE in commemorating the country’s Independence Day.
The 17 August commemoration at the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi formed part of a series of activities marking the 81st Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia together with the Indonesian community in the UAE. Various activities and competitions—including chess, dominoes, children’s games, and several sporting events—were organised to strengthen community bonds, togetherness, and solidarity among Indonesians in the UAE.