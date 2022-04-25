Abu Dhabi: Vehicles in Abu Dhabi emirate that have outstanding traffic fines worth more than Dh7,000 will be impounded, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.

The regulation is based on Law No. 5 of 2020, and also states that vehicles for which fines are not paid in full will be auctioned off within three months.

The Abu Dhabi Police therefore urges motorists to pay off traffic fines within a year, without interest, in cooperation with five banks, namely the First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, and Mashreq Bank. This also offers a 25 per cent discount on the fine amount.

Abu Dhabi emirate imposes a number of hefty traffic fines for serious traffic offences based on the same law, including for jumping a red light and allowing a child below 10 years to sit in the front seat.

Tough traffic penalties

Jumping a red light: Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, 6-month confiscation of driving license, 30-day vehicle impoundment, and Dh50,000 to release the vehicle from impoundment

Colliding with, or causing damage to, police vehicles: Dh50,000 fine to release vehicle from impoundment, payment of expenses for damage inflicted

Participating in unauthorised road racing: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release vehicle from impoundment

Driving a vehicle without valid license plates: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release vehicle from impoundment

Dangerous or reckless driving in a manner that endangers the lives of the driver or others: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release the vehicle from impoundment

Making unauthorised changes to chassis or engine of vehicle: Vehicle impoundment, Dh10,000 to release vehicle from impoundment

Allowing children below 10 years to sit in the front seat of a vehicle: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment

Causing an accident due to speeding, sudden swerving, failing to maintain sufficient distance, or failing to prioritise crossing pedestrians: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment

Exceeding designated speed limit by over 60 kilometres per hour: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment

Tailgating: Dh400 fine, vehicle impoundment, and Dh5,000 to released vehicle from impoundment