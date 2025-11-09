GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Municipality named 'Best Government Entity in Youth Empowerment' in GCC

The award was presented during the 13th Annual GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit & Awards 2025

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai Municipality
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has been named the “Best Government Entity in Youth Empowerment” at the 2025 GCC GOV HR Awards, one of the region’s most prestigious platforms celebrating excellence in governance, human capital development, and youth-focused innovation.

The award was presented during the 13th Annual GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit & Awards 2025, held on at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl. Organized by QnA International, the summit has evolved over more than a decade into a cornerstone event for thought leadership, collaboration, and transformation across the Gulf’s public and private sectors.

Operating under the theme “Elevating HR. Empowering Youth. Enabling Nations.”, this year’s edition brought together ministers, policymakers, and senior executives to explore new paradigms in talent development, leadership, and youth engagement. 

Now in its thirteenth year, the GCC GOV HR Awards continue to act as a benchmark for institutional excellence, honoring organisations and individuals who exemplify innovation, resilience, and forward-looking governance.

