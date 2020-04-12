Startup Weekend Covid-19 (Online) in partnership with Google for Startups Image Credit:

Dubai: Techstars, a global platform for investment and innovation, is hosting a Global Online Startup Weekend series, “Unite to Fight Covid-19.”

They need anyone with an idea or desire to join them for a 54-hour weekend event on 16-18 April, 2020.

Participants will work together from their homes to tackle the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Local Community Leaders, in partnership with Techstars, are volunteering to host this event, which will focus on developing Covid-19-related solutions unique to UAE. During this live, online event, we need innovators, developers, inventors, and anyone with a passion to help. Participants will help develop prototypes that could solve some of the biggest challenges posed by the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times, and I believe the world needs entrepreneurs now more than ever before. Businesses need to shift gears from the survival mode to looking for opportunities in the face of adversities. I think the startup ecosystem in UAE will rise to the occasion and that’s what we are seeing now.” – Sana Rahim, Brand Strategy Consultant and Community Leader at Startup Weekend.

The UAE is one of more than 60 countries around the world participating in this important event. The top 20 teams from around the world will go on to participate in a Techstars Innovation Bootcamp experience.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began to affect communities around the world, Techstars has made a variety of changes to programming and community engagement to keep people safe and to continue to support startups and innovators in this time of great need. Learn more about Techstars’ efforts and find resources and perspectives at techstars.com/covid.

Participants can easily register at bit.ly/swcovid for free, thanks to our generous partners.

For regular updates and event details visit: