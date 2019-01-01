My third and final wish for 2019 is from us, we the people, the expats who come here from all over the world. Let’s understand one thing very clearly. The UAE is not a place to get rich overnight. We must stop thinking: Oh, I am here to save some money and will be gone in a couple of years. Dubai or Abu Dhabi is like any other city in the developed world and require a long-term commitment, a sense of belonging and hard work from residents. More importantly, we should show resilience to tide over setbacks like job losses and slowdowns. Every country goes through ups and downs and the UAE is no different. During such times, like elsewhere, only the fittest and the most dedicated survive.