Martin G. Pedersen, IFZA Chairman Image Credit: Supplied

How have UAE free zones evolved into a catalyst for the business community and start-ups in the past 50 years?

The UAE’s experience with free zones started in 1985 and, in the 36 years that followed, our sector has made significant contributions to increasing inward investment to the country by lowering the barriers of entry. Each free zone is governed by its own set of commercial laws; therefore, we are able to create strategic clustering and targeting of specific industries and contribute to the diversification of the wider economy.

How is IFZA Dubai facilitating growth in the UAE’s entrepreneurial landscape?

IFZA is known for its unique business model focused on building a strong global presence through our international network of professional partners that allows clients easy access to our services even outside the country. Through the IFZA Academy, we ensure the competence of our partners, wherever they are in the world. Our organisational model is designed around an agile, customer-focused community so we can respond to the needs of our customers as quickly and as effectively as possible.

How do you plan to attract more investments to the UAE in the future?

Capitalising on our strategic location in Dubai, we are serious in our ambition to develop a business ecosystem that delivers greater value to our clients beyond simply offering a free zone.

How does IFZA plan to mark UAE’s 50th National Day?