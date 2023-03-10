Dubai: On International Women’s Day on Wednesday, 25 Indian expatriates in the UAE proudly received educational scholarships for their brilliant daughters at an event in Dubai.

The ‘Almirah Scholarship for Girls,’ launched under the leadership of Keralite female entrepreneur Haseena Nishad, was announced in January.

The scholarship worth Rs2.5million (around Dh112,000) was distributed to daughters of expatriates working in different emirates of the UAE.

This time, 25 girls who are appearing for higher secondary public examinations in their own country have received a scholarship of Rs100,000 (around Dh5,000) each.

The girls were selected from around a thousand applicants based on their marks obtained in grade 11 and the financial situation of their parents working in the UAE.

Hopes, dreams about daughters

The proud parents expressed their hopes and dreams for their daughters’ education.

“My granddaughter will study well, and if she gets a good job, all my problems will end,” said Khalid, who has been an expat for the past 43 years and works in Abu Dhabi.

Jiji, who works at a cleaning company in Sharjah, said: “My hope is in my daughter, and I am ready to support her no matter how long it takes to get her good education.”

Another parent, Unnikrishnan, who works in an Ayurvedic Centre in Sharjah, stated: “I couldn’t study due to my life circumstances, but I want my daughter to study and become a doctor.”

Distributing the scholarships at a ceremony held in Dubai, Haseena Nishad, MD, World Star Holding, said: “Every parent who has come to accept the scholarship has dreams for their daughter. That’s why on this Women’s Day, the Almirah scholarship in our daughter’s name has been distributed with the concept of girl child’s progress through education.”