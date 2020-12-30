Dubai: Heading outdoors on the night of December 31 to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks in the UAE? Remeber to take your warm clothes along, while following all the COVID-19 safety guidelines. In Dubai, and other coastal areas of the UAE where the fireworks will be held, the weather is expected to get chilly towards midnight.
A senior official from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) told Gulf News: "The weather will be chilly on December 31, especially in the internal parts of the country. In coastal areas like Dubai, at night the temperature will be between 20-15 degrees celcius."
The temperature in internal parts of the country will be between 9 - 13 degrees Celsius, and in mountainous regions it can drop to as low as 5 degrees.
The official also said that the skies will be partly cloudy at times. However, no rain is predicted on the night of December 31.
It will be a windy night. Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr are expected.
The NCM official added: "We have a chance of humidity increasing towards night on December 31. This will cause fog and mist late at night and during the early morning hours."
Instead of heading outdoors, you could also socially distance yourself and bake these New Year's Eve desserts for good luck, while watching the fireworks in the comfort of your home using this app.