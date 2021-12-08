Beside boosting productivity, Emiratis believe the move will help deepen bonds between family members as they will have more time to spend with each other. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emiratis across different sectors have welcomed the significant change of the work week that brings the nation, which is home to major international companies, in line with global schedules.

The UAE said on Tuesday that its official workweek will move Monday to Friday from January 1, 2022, making the country one of the few in the region to do so.

According to the new announcement, employees in the government will work from Monday to Thursday, with a half day on Fridays.

The shift comes to bolster the UAE’s business and tourist appeal, as well as improve the lifestyle of its people, including Emiratis and residents.

Beside boosting productivity, Emiratis believe the move will help deepen bonds between family members as they will have more time to spend with each other.

Arwa Hareb Al Ali, Ambassador of UAE national identity, trainer, consultant, volunteer (Graduated from the first batch of the UAE Youth Leaders Programme)

“This decision will help UAE better align with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map. Besides developing the relationship with other countries implementing the same working system, an important part of the decision is enhancing and empowering the relationship between family members as employees will spend more time with their families.

Arwa Hareb Al Ali "They will gather more frequently around the table for meals and exchange talks about their journey through the day in order to reach a strong bond between each other that will make us happier. UAE government’s focus is on improving the living standards of Emiratis and residents. The decision will have a noticeable impact on the economy and developing different aspects like infrastructure, education and health.”

Bader Khamis, Lawyer

“The significant change will bring the UAE’s financial institutions in line with western schedules. It is a great decision as it will make the UAE one of the few countries in the region to operate with western schedules instead of a Sunday-through-Thursday week. It will bring the UAE’s financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions. Our leaders taught us to see beyond our nose and focus on the future.

Bader Khamis "The new schedule aims to boost not only trading opportunities but also secure and improve the lifestyle of Emiratis and residents."

"I’m with the new order as it will make UAE a global hub and achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to lead the world in the economy, education and government sectors as well as make it the happiest nation in the world.”

Ahmed Lootah, director, Community Development Authority

“The UAE Government’s policies and orders are always for the benefit of the nation and residents. In the last 50 years, the UAE had seen a gigantic jump to become a global destination for investors and major companies. This order in line with the UAE’s vision to be closer to the world and enable communications-based transactions.

Ahmed Lootah "I believe it will give more time and space for employees to strengthen the bonds with family members and contribute to a better society. If a person is happy with his family and at his workplace, he will be more creative and productive.”

Mohammad Salem, Ministry of Health employee

“The decision is for sure in the interest of the people and the state, as the leadership knows best. It will also boost the economy in the UAE.

Mohammad Salem The Friday social routines will change but the best part is that we will still have time for Friday prayers. By reducing working hours, we get enough time to sit with family and the children when they return from school.”

Khalfan Ali Bin Sarm, Umm Al Quwain Municipality employee

“We are with our Rulers and their decisions are always in the interest of the state. The decisions are also made after a careful study.

Khalfan Ali Bin Sarm "I have witnessed the old system, when we only had Fridays as a holiday, then it changed to Thursday and Friday, following which we had Friday and Saturday.”

Abdullah Al-Hasawi, Head of the Innovation, Ministry of Community Development

“I am a veteran who has witnessed the change in holidays over time. With time, we will smoothly adapt to the new system.