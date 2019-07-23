A tunnel of three lanes in each direction will serve traffic inbound from Rabat Street heading to Tripoli Street. Image Credit: RTA

DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is all set to open the improved traffic corridor under the Tripoli Road Improvement Project, which cuts the transit time of the 12km distance between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road to just about eight minutes.

The project stretches 6.5km from Tripoli-Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road junction (nearby Mirdif City Centre) to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road and extends further about 5.3km up to Emirates Road in three lanes in each direction. Improvement works included upgrading intersections along the corridor, which provides a key traffic corridor parallel to Al Amardi-Al Khawaneej Streets as well as Al Awir-Ras Al Khor Roads.

The project was undertaken in implementation of the directives of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in line with the 5-Year Plan of Roads and Transport Projects.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “It will improve traffic safety along the corridor, and increase the traffic flow to about 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions (6,000 vehicles per hour per direction). It will reduce the transit time between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road by 64 per cent from 11 to 4.5 minutes.

“The project will channel about 2,000 vehicles every hour during peak time from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road that will reduce the traffic volumes on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road by 10 per cent. This will translate into reducing the trip to the entrance of Sharjah to 12 minutes, and cutting the waiting time at the intersection of Tripoli-Algiers Streets (Al Warqaa-Mirdif) from three minutes to less than a minute.

The project covers improvement of interchanges starting with upgrading the junction of Tripoli-Algiers Streets to a tunnel of three lanes in each direction to serve the traffic inbound from Rabat Street heading to Tripoli Street, besides upgrading the existing surface signalised junction. It also includes upgrading the existing roundabout at the intersection of Tripoli-Nouakchott Streets into a flyover of three lanes in each direction, and the construction of a signalised junction. Works also include upgrading the existing roundabout at the junction of Tripoli Street-Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Road to a flyover ensuring free movement in all directions.