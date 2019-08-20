Dubai: The bus commute between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman just got easier and faster with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai launching four new intercity bus routes.
The authority invited commuters to explore Sharjah and Ajman on the bus with three new “faster routes” to Sharjah and one to Ajman from Rashidiya and Etisalat Metro Stations.
The new intercity services to Sharjah, except one, will start as early as 5am and will be on till 11pm. The Ajman service is from 5am till 11.16pm.
Vaishnav Suresh, who works with a school in Dubai, said the new bus routes will be a boon for several commuters.
“When I used to visit my friends in Sharjah, I used to take the bus to Sharjah from the Union Metro Station earlier. But now there is a bus service from Al Quoz which is closer to my accommodation. This new service will be of help to several people travelling towards Rashidiya or Etisalat Metro Station,” he said.
RTA’s new intercity bus routes
E311
Between Al Rashidiya Metro Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah
from 5am to 11pm
E315
Between Etisalat Metro Station and Muwailah Bus Station in Sharjah
from 5am to 11pm
E316
Between Al Rashidiya Metro Staton and Al Nouf, Airport Road Interchange in Sharjah
from 5.30am to 11pm
E411
Between Etisalat Metro Station and Ajman Bus Station
from 5am to 11:16pm