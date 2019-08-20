RTA launches four new services from Etisalat and Rashidiya Metro Stations

A file photo of passengers disembarking from a public transport bus from Al Ghubaiba bus station, Bur Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The bus commute between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman just got easier and faster with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai launching four new intercity bus routes.

The authority invited commuters to explore Sharjah and Ajman on the bus with three new “faster routes” to Sharjah and one to Ajman from Rashidiya and Etisalat Metro Stations.

The new intercity services to Sharjah, except one, will start as early as 5am and will be on till 11pm. The Ajman service is from 5am till 11.16pm.

Vaishnav Suresh, who works with a school in Dubai, said the new bus routes will be a boon for several commuters.

“When I used to visit my friends in Sharjah, I used to take the bus to Sharjah from the Union Metro Station earlier. But now there is a bus service from Al Quoz which is closer to my accommodation. This new service will be of help to several people travelling towards Rashidiya or Etisalat Metro Station,” he said.

RTA’s new intercity bus routes

E311

Between Al Rashidiya Metro Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah

from 5am to 11pm

E315

Between Etisalat Metro Station and Muwailah Bus Station in Sharjah

from 5am to 11pm

E316

Between Al Rashidiya Metro Staton and Al Nouf, Airport Road Interchange in Sharjah

from 5.30am to 11pm

E411

Between Etisalat Metro Station and Ajman Bus Station