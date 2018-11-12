We have some great sections that get a lot of highly engaged traffic. Every week it brings readers amazing things to do in the UAE, tips on living here, travel guides, restaurants and a lot more. But these were very broad and content was not always easy to find, so we’ve put it into more intuitive sections such as Travel, How Tos, Video, Food and Going Out. All the best content from Xpress, Property Weekly, tabloid! and Weekend Review is still there, with content under their brand name across the site. Friday also have their own site at fridaymagazine.ae