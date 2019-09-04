Peace visit Image Credit: Supplied

National Geographic Abu Dhabi will air a documentary on Pope Francis’ historic three-day visit to Abu Dhabi on September 5. Called ‘The Peace Visit’, the film will serve as a journal of the Pope’s first-ever visit to the Gulf region. It will chronicle the trip over three parts, highlighting the events and meetings that took place and feature interviews with local citizens and government representatives on the visit and its significance to the UAE during the ‘Year of Tolerence’.

The first part of the documentary will show early contacts between the UAE and the Holy See, up until the Pope’s acceptance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces’ invitation to visit the UAE.

The second part focuses exclusively on Pope Francis’ visit to Abu Dhabi, where he met with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders Dr Ahmed El Tayeb, and which led to the signing of a Human Fraternity Document, calling on people to unite to bring about inter-faith harmony and tolerance.

The final part of the documentary captures the Papal Mass delivered at the Zayed Sports City stadium, in front of more than 100,000 attendees from around the world, where the Pope asked everyone to pray that the seeds sown may bear fruits of peace in the future.