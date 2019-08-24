Shaikh Mohammad looks on as Indian PM Modi signs the commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary. Image Credit: IANS

ABU DHABI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was conferred with the Order of Zayed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in recognition of his role in promoting friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Order of Zayed was granted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is the UAE’s highest civil honour to be presented to kings, presidents and leaders.

During the ceremony at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed said, “Awarding Modi with the Order of Zayed mirrors our appreciation and pride for his pivotal role and efforts in the important qualitative shift witnessed in the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and India in various fields.”

175,000 merchant acceptance locations of 21 businesses in the UAE to adopt RuPay

He expressed pride in the strong friendship and cooperation between the UAE and India, wishing continued progress, prosperity, security and stability for the people of India.

Modi extended thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa for awarding him with the Order of Zayed, which is named after an inspiring global humanitarian figure. He wished continued development and progress that meets the UAE’s future aspirations.

Gandhi stamp

The two leaders also witnessed the launch of a special commemorative stamp by the Emirates Post to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The launch commemorates Gandhi, who is the symbol of independence, steadfastness, co-existance, and peace for the Indian people and peoples of the world.

5,000 ATMs in the UAE will start accepting RuPay cards

At the unveiling of the stamp, Sheikh Mohammed said, “The national and humanitarian figures, such as the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Mahatma Gandhi, remain immortal in the memory of their peoples and the peoples of the world, as both figures are shining role models in world history for their work for the sake of peace, tolerance and co-existence among human beings.”

Present at the reception were Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy National Security Adviser, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamis, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.

Bilateral talks

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and Modi also discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations and reviewed a variety of regional and global issues of common interest.

3 million Indian tourists, expats likely to benefit from RuPay card

During an official session at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Modi’s visit which comes within the framework of mutual interest in boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields to realise their common vision and future aspirations.

The two sides also explored opportunities for expanding joint cooperation across economic, commercial, investment, cultural and energy fields, and for tapping into the business potentials available in the two countries.