Cars can catch fire for a variety of reasons, but Dubai Police said the main reason behind car fires in the city is the failure to get annual safety inspections done from reputable automotive service centres.

First Expert Ahmad Mohammad from Fire Section at the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology said there were 94 car fires this year and most of the fires happened due to bad car services or traffic accidents.

“Blazes were reported in cars, buses and trucks until April 10 this year. The main cause was poor inspection or getting the servicing done from non-certified garages,” Mohammad said.

He said faulty wiring can lead to a malfunction in the car’s electrical system and cause fires. “Drivers should have regular service checks. They must ensure to take their cars for servicing at reputable garages and avoid unauthorised modifications or using parts that are not compatible with the electrical system of the vehicle.”

He said recently, several cars caught fire at a parking lot in Dubai. Investigation revealed the presence of flammable material nearby that caused the fire in one vehicle before it spread to all the cars. He urged people not to leave liquids containing flammable material inside a vehicle. Motorists must also remember to disconnect all electrical devices in a car before leaving the vehicle because these devices can later overheat, especially when ambient temperatures are high, and cause fire.

Mohammad said that as soon as there is even a hint of a smoke, the driver and other passengers must exit the vehicle as quickly and safely as possible.

“People should know how to use car fire extinguishers and what to do during car fires. It is important not to leave children alone in cars,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official with Dubai Civil Defence said that drivers should check the radiator and engine oil before hitting the roads. “Vehicles contain several flammable liquids and material, and once a fire starts spreading, it can quickly escalate the danger. So, move away from the fire and call the emergency services or dial 997.