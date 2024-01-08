Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Monday announced the death of a 32-year-old Palestinian patient from Gaza Strip, who had been battling an advanced stage of stomach cancer and associated complications.
The patient, upon arrival in the country, was immediately admitted to a specialised health facility for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, her condition progressively deteriorated, leading to her passing.
Expressing profound sorrow, MoHAP extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying to Allah Almighty to bless her soul in eternal peace and grant her family patience and solace.
The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing high-quality health care services to all patients, including those from Gaza with varying health conditions ranging from moderate to critical.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed the ministry to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE’s hospitals.