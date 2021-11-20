Dubai: Dubai has been selected to host in 2025 the 27th ICOM General Conference, the largest museums conference in the world, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Saturday.
ICOM is the International Council of Museums that elects which city will host its flagship conference, which has been held every three years since 1948.
On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed said on his Twitter account that the ICOM conference in Dubai in 2025 will bring together 119 countries covering 20,000 international museums, which will give a strong impetus to the UAE’s cultural sector.