During the launch event held at the GDMO headquarters, Shaikh Mohammad approved the logo of the ‘Jumeirah Project’. He was briefed about the objectives of the Project that aims to turn Jumeirah into a cultural destination and a vibrant hub for local, Arab and international artists and creative professionals. The Project aims to create a fresh new identity for the area, which has been a witness both to the city’s past and present. He was also briefed about the various initiatives that will be implemented along the Jumeirah Road - from the Dubai Canal to the Burj Al Arab. The Project will encompass a range of events that aim to highlight Jumeirah’s vibrant creative and cosmopolitan environment and its history and heritage.