Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), announced on March 11 that it will organise the Metro Music Festival, a celebration of global music, from March 17-23. To be held in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the free-to-attend festival will feature performances by international musicians from a range of musical genres.

The fest will be held at five Dubai Metro stations - Burjuman, Union, DMCC, Al Rigga and Burj Khalifa. And an eclectic line-up of 25 international musicians has been announced.

Mona Al Marri, Director General of GDMO, said: “The Metro Music Festival is a wonderful celebration of Dubai’s spirit of cultural diversity and inclusiveness. The festival was created in line with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to create an environment in Dubai for art, music and culture to flourish. The event will convey Dubai’s messages of harmony and tolerance in the universal language of music. This initiative is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to develop initiatives that highlight Dubai’s unique character as one of the world’s most culturally diverse and inclusive cities.”

“We are very happy to partner with the Roads and Transport Authority to bring this festival to the people of Dubai. We are committed to working with diverse partners to transform the cultural experience that Dubai offers to both residents and visitors and create vibrant platforms for art and music to flourish. The Metro Music Festival makes a unique statement about Dubai’s identity and values and raises its profile on the global cultural map as a hub for artists and musicians from across the world to showcase their talent,” she added.