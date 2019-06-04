Ali Mohammad Al Shaikh Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s first baby of Eid was born at 00.01 at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The happy parents of Ali Mohammad Al Shaikh welcomed their new arrival, whose birth was all the more auspicious given that it coincided with the end of Ramadan to become the first baby born on the first day of Eid in the UAE.

Parents Mohammad Yasser Al Shaikh and Kholood Salem Al Dhaheri said: “We have been blessed with a healthy baby, Ali Mohamad Al Shaikh, which makes our day even more joyous. The medical team and staff at Burjeel Hospital have taken excellent care of us and our family during this time, and we are thankful for their support. We want to thank the entire team for all their efforts.”