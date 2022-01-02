The Kota Skatepark is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022, along with the opening of Al Hira Beach. Image Credit:

Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the development of Sharjah’s newest pro skatepark attraction which will be part of its much anticipated and upcoming beach destination, Al Hira Beach.

Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022, along with the opening of Al Hira Beach, the new attraction comes as part of a partnership between Shurooq and known as Kota, four-time world scooter rider champion, who - for thDakota Schuetz, also e first time in the UAE - will be bringing his professional and inspiring design concept of the perfect pro skatepark that is accessible for all types of skaters, extreme-sports enthusiasts and children of all ages.

Dakota Schuetz, also known as Kota, is a four-time world scooter rider champion. Image Credit: Supplied

Officially named as KOTA Skatepark, the attraction will feature different ramps for all levels and different roller sports which include skateboarding, roller skating, scootering and bicycle motocross (BMX). The skatepark will also feature a special pump track around the outside of the skatepark as a dedicated section for kids under complete safety regulations and measures.

Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Operations at Shurooq, said: “With the new KOTA Skatepark attraction under development, Al Hira Beach is set to become one of the most popular beach destinations in the UAE for visitors and tourists, offering a complete new set of unique beach tourism experiences that contribute to reinforcing Sharjah as a focal destination for investments in the region.”

Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Operations at Shurooq Image Credit: Supplied

He added: “The new partnership translates our mission and vision to create strategic joint-ventures with global experts to introduce creative and unique services and experiences to visitors and tourists of all ages across all our destinations, especially in light of the recent extension of the weekend in Sharjah, which will play a key role in growing the demand for unique tourism and entertainment experiences across the emirate.”

Dakota Schuetz said: “I am truly excited to collaborate with Shurooq on the KOTA Skatepark project in Al Hira Beach in Sharjah which will allow people to be active and have fun in a safe environment.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming visitors and all riders in the UAE to experience the unique design of the skatepark, in addition to the pump track around the outside of the new park, which will be made for kids to race around and have an enjoyable experience.”