Dubai: Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has said the visit of his compatriot Pope Francis to the UAE this week, February 3-5, will be ‘fabulous’ and ‘historic’. The 1986 World Cup winner, who is currently coach of Mexico’s Dorados, managed Dubai’s Al Wasl from 2011-2012 and Fujairah from 2017-2018, even serving as an ambassador for Dubai Sports Council. His status as the UAE’s most famous Argentine visitor is about to be overtaken however.