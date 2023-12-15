Dubai: A Lebanese citizen, Samir Al Ghazal, has received recognition for his honourable act of discovering a valuable watch in Dubai near Umm Suqeim Beach, close to the iconic Burj Al Arab. Demonstrating personal integrity, Al Ghazal promptly handed over the expensive timepiece to Dubai authorities at the Tourist Police Department.
Captain Ahmed Mohammed Al Fujeir Al Muhairi, Head of the Beach Security Section in the Tourist Police Department, lauded Al Ghazal’s noble act, emphasizing that the recognition is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to encourage and motivate the public to contribute positively to the community and strategic objectives of the Dubai Police General Command.
The honouring ceremony highlighted the importance of community engagement and cooperation in promoting national safety and security.
During the ceremony, Capt. Al Muhairi presented Al Ghazal with a certificate of gratitude and appreciation, explaining that the gesture reinforces the commitment of Dubai Police to activate the role of community partnership and to spread the spirit of cooperation and unity among citizens and residents alike.
Al Ghazal expressed his gratitude and thanked Dubai Police for recognising and honouring him, adding that the recognition fills him and his family great with pride and joy.