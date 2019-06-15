ABU DHABI: The dreams of 30 children were fulfilled during Ramadan, thanks to the generosity of do-gooders and philanthropists, the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE has announced.
The 30 children, from the UAE, Yemen and Jordan, who were suffering from chronic or terminal ailments, had their wishes granted, said Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE.
Established in 2003, under the patronage of Shaikha Bint Saif Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Honorary Chairperson and Patron of Make a Wish Foundation UAE, and wife of Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the UAE, the charity aims to bring hope, strength and joy to young lives, and inspire them to fight life-threatening illnesses.