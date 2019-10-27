Unicars, the hanging railway system called the Skyway, is being developed in Sharjah as future means of transport Image Credit: Wam

Sharjah: Sharjah has found the solution to beat the traffic jams as it is in the process of introducing the hanging railway system called ‘The Skyway Project’.

The trial run of Skyway project using the hanging pods named ‘Unicars’ is set to beging soon at the manfucaturing facility in Sharjah. The hanging track or the elevated railway system will be the future of transport for passengers and even cargo in Sharjah.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Saturday witnessed the launch of the experimental phase of the Skyway project for a hanging track transport system at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

Dr Sheikh Sultan visited the SRTIP where he inspected the work on the project and witnessed the test operation for one of the unicars.

High Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is sitting in a Unicar being developed as part of the Skyway transport project in Sharjah. Image Credit: Wam

He was briefed by the SRTIP officials with regards to the latest developments and the state-of-the-art technologies used in the project. He also witnessed the launch of the experimental phase of the unicar.

The SRTIP hosts one of the biggest and most developed scientific research centres of smart transport in the world. The Skyway Green Tech, which launched its operation in the STRIP recently is developing the Unicars which is seen as one of the modern concepts for urban transportation.

The Skyway Green Tech has already started the construction at the site to build three Skyway hanging test tracks that will be able to carry cargo and passengers to and from the beginning of the Park (Sharjah Airport road) to the end of the park (Muwaileh Road), wam reported.

Short track tests have already been laid out and the testing of unicars will begin soon on longer tracks.

Once the system is tested successfully, the government is expected to announce construction of its routes within Sharjah city.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer at the SRTIP noted that succeeding in attracting Skyway labs to SRTIP was part of the park’s comprehensive plan to transform the city of Sharjah into a sustainable, futuristic city in line with the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr Anatoli Unitsky, Chairman of Skyway expressed his gratitude to the support and facilitation the project has been receiving at SRTIP. He also noted that Sharjah was carefully chosen to be the host of the project after extensive studies that showed that it was the best host given its regional, strategic and competitive location as well as the academic connections of SRTIP being located at the University City.

The same company also signed an MoU recently with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to develop Sky pod (elevated railway) in Dubai.

In October 2018 an investment agreement was signed between the Skyway Group and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and 25 hectares was allocated to build a Skyway test-site there. Skyway Greentech Company is one of the pioneering developers of Sky Pod worldwide.

Skyway Technologies Company has been operating a production facility with a 36-hectare EcoTechnoPark test site near Maryina Gorka in Belarus since 2015.

The various transport systems should cover the needs of passenger transport in city, commuter and interurban traffic at speeds of up to 600 km/h. SkyWay claims that its small transport units with variable passengers capacity can travel safely at intervals of only 2 seconds, thus providing a transport capacity of up to 50,000 passengers per hour.

What is Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

Established in 2016 by decree of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) aims to develop and manage an innovation ecosystem within a free zone that promotes Research and Development and supports enterprise activities and the triple helix collaboration of industry, government, and academia.

Unicars are being tested in Sharjah as part of the Sharjah Skyway transport project. Image Credit: Wam

Phase 1 of the park comprises three inter-linked buildings of some 60,000 square feet to house the park’s headquarters, laboratories and innovation centers. It will host a mix of startups, SMEs & Anchor companies that focus on contributing to the Research and Development and innovation culture of the region.

Future phases include a center of excellence, a technology museum, a hotel, a convention center, and housing units.SRTI Park continues extensively in its efforts to attract and host knowledge-intensive businesses.