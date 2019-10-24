Image credit: Sharjah Police Sharjah Police’s new radar can record different traffic violations at same time in addition to live transmission to the violations which committed by drivers while driving . Image Credit:

Sharjah

The 50 per cent discount on traffic fines, announced by the authorities in Sharjah kicked in with effect from October 22, Sharjah Police has said.

The payments can be made by visiting any police station or police customer services centre in Sharjah or through the police smart applications, Ministry of Interior website or Sahl devices installed in a number of commercial centres, Sharjah University City and American University in Sharjah addition to police stations in the Central and Eastern Region, the police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Abdullah Alay, director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, said the discount will continue for a period of three months until January 31 , 2020. It will cover all kinds of violations recorded till October 22, in addition to cancellation of all traffic points. Fines incurred from october 23 will not be eligible for discounts.

The discount will include fines for some specified serious offences such as those that endangered lives of drivers and road users. Vehicles impounded in minor violations will also be included.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Sharjah Police chief, called on all members of the community and owners of vehicles to avail the offer and settle their dues.