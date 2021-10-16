Mysk Moon Resort Sharjah: Flanked by rugged hills on one side, and open to endless reddish sands on the other, the cluster of white domes sits deep in the emirate’s Mleiha region, famed for its natural formations and ancient sites combining to produce an other-worldly horizon. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: It looks like Earth’s first colony on the Moon, is aptly called ‘Mysk Moon Retreat’ – and has just opened in Sharjah as the emirate’s first-of-its-kind luxury glamping destination.

Flanked by rugged hills on one side, and open to endless reddish sands on the other, the cluster of white domes sits deep in the emirate’s Mleiha region, famed for its natural formations and ancient sites combining to produce an other-worldly horizon. On Saturday, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced that Mysk Moon Retreat has begun welcoming guests and bookings.

Each unit is self-sufficient and fitted with “all essential amenities that guests would require”, including a private barbeque area, in addition to a lobby, and a common area. Image Credit: Supplied

Desert getaway

The “family-friendly” retreat, away from noise and light pollution, comprises 10 single-bed domes with private pools, four family tents with private pools, and two single-bed tents. Each unit is self-sufficient and fitted with “all essential amenities that guests would require”, including a private barbeque area, in addition to a lobby, and a common area.

Visitors can also enjoy trekking, dune bashing, and other “nature-inspired experiences”. Guests will have access to a wide range of activities offered by Shurooq’s tourism destinations in Mleiha, in addition to the retreat’s restaurant and a café.

The latest attraction is part of Shurooq’s ‘Sharjah Collection’ brand, managed by Mysk by Shaza, which includes the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, Mysk Al Faya Retreat in Mleiha, and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the heart of the Al Badayer desert.

Growing portfolio

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq said: “With Mysk Moon Retreat now welcoming guests and bookings, this marks an exciting expansion of Shurooq’s portfolio of boutique hospitality offerings in the central region of Sharjah. It is the latest destination in a series of projects developed here, namely, the Mysk Al Faya Retreat, Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism, and the Mleiha Archaeological Centre.”

New projects revealed

Also on Saturday, Shurooq unveiled four new luxury hospitality projects in Sharjah’s Central and Eastern regions: Al Jabal Resort in the city of Khorfakkan, a luxurious hotel in the city of Kalba, a hotel in the city of Khorfakkan, which will feature UAE’s first waterpark in the east coast; and Al Bridi Resort at the Sharjah Safari project in the city of Al Dhaid.

Al Jabal Resort

The resort overlooks the pristine waters of the Soueifa Beach, situated between Khorfakkan Beach and Luluya Beach, and comprises of 45 “eco-friendly units” with choices of one, two and three bedrooms, and a private royal suite with swimming pool. In addition, the 187,000-squre-metre project, which is being developed on the slopes of the Al Soueifa mountain, will feature a restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception, and lobby.

Al Jabal Resort Image Credit: Supplied

Various attractions around the project will be connected via walking routes and tracks with a completion date set for March 2022.

Hotel and waterpark in Khorfakkan

Khorfakkan hotel and waterpark Image Credit: Supplied

Al Sarkal also announced the development of a new 28,000-square-metre hospitality project in Khorfakkan, opposite the Khorfakkan Port. He revealed that the project will feature 75 luxurious units, “UAE’s first waterpark in the east coast”, shopping complex, restaurant, gym, spa, marina, and residential units.

Five-star hotel in Kalba

Announcing the new hospitality project in Kalba on Sharjah’s eastern coast, Al Sarkal stated that this region which lies on the southern coast of the UAE, next to the Kalba waterfront project, opposite to Kalba flag square. The new 12,500-square-metre project lies in the vicinity of the region’s renowned diving locations. It includes 80 units, two restaurants including a café in the lobby, a gym, spa, swimming pool and meeting halls.

Kalba hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Al Bridi Resort and Petting Zoo in Al Dhaid

Al Sarkal noted that Al Bridi Resort in Al Dhaid, Shurooq’s latest tourism attraction in Sharjah’s central region – which is being developed in partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority as part of the ‘Sharjah Safari’ project, the “largest safari in the world outside Africa” – is expected to start at the end of this year.

Al Bridi Resort Image Credit: Supplied

Al Sarkal also announced that Shurooq has started developing Al Dhaid Farm, the city’s first petting zoo experience, near The Flag Square in Al Dhaid, which set to feature a wide range of entertainment activities and experiences for families and children along with domestic farm animals.

Expansion of Mysk Kingfisher Retreat and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat

Shurooq also announced it has begun operations in expanding both Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the natural dunes of Al Badayer, “in response to the growing demand which both destinations experienced over the past years”.