Ganpat had served the school as treasurer and co-ordinator for three decades

Ganpat Singhvi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The death of a long-serving board member of Abu Dhabi Indian School has deeply saddened the teaching community, the school principal told Gulf News on Tuesday.

Ganpat Singhvi, who died of natural causes on Sunday, has been associated with Abu Dhabi Indian School for more than three decades and served the school in the capacity of hononary treasurer and co-ordinator of the education committee since 1990, the school’s principal Neeraj Bhargava told Gulf News.

“Singhvi was hard-working, a great mentor and a big asset for the school who always worked hard to maintain the reputation of the institution. I was very attached to him having great faith and trust in him. It’s a big loss for the school,” he said.

Singhvi was a Chartered Accountant by profession and the founder member of the Abu Dhabi Chapter of the ICAI (Indian Chartered Accountant Institution).

“The staff and teaching community of both branches of Abu Dhabi Indian School are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Board Member Singhvi,” the principal said. “At this hour of sadness we extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.