Media tour of Dubai’s Museum of the Future gets underway after the official inauguration on 22/02/22. Join Gulf News on a tour of the architectural marvel:

Launching from Dubai, a replica of the space shuttle made by NASA in 1981 will take visitors 600kms above the Earth. While it took two days for astronauts back in 1980s to reach the Orbital Space Station, visitors to Museum of the Future will only need 4 minutes and 30 seconds to reach their destination in space.

Visitors will experience a simulated journey to space. The liftoff from Dubai is a sight to behold, complete with seeing the Burj Al Arab and The Palm Jumeirah from the side of the space shuttle.

05:11PM



The narrative of the Museum of the Future is told in five chapters:

OSS Hope Heal Institute Al Waha (Oasis) Tomorrow Today Future heroes

05:03PM



04:46PM



The interior of the museum is divided into seven levels. Visitors will be greeted by Aya, the digital resident of the Museum. The avatar also serves as a visionary technologist.

To reimagine the future, one must be open to new possibilities. And Aya’s first advice to visitors at the Museum of the Future, whatever they will see are not “not predictions but challenges.” Discoveries that help mankind have a better future, presented through immersive light and sound show, using the latest technnologies.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list

04:43PM



Gulf News was among the select media given a tour of the futuristic museum, a day after its official opening on 22-02-22 (22 February 2022).

04:34PM



The future is now. One cannot help but be enthralled upon entering the door of the Museum of the Future. Every corner speaks about the future. Every nook tells a story about tomorrow, today.

04:30PM



One day after The Museum of the Future, was officially inaugurated in Dubai, I can’t believe I am actually inside “the most beautiful building on Earth”.

Earlier in the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid a visit to the newly opened museum.

"Today I visited the Museum of the Future, to explore the experiences it will provide to visitors and the potential for this new centre for futurists and intellectuals. Our support for this important global hub for future innovation and human development is a long term commitment," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his twitter account.

Last evening, His Highness, alongside senior UAE government officials, formally inaugurated the museum turning on the lights of the 77-metre high pillarless torus-shaped structure sitting atop a green mound, planted with endemic trees and plants, representing the Earth.

The Museum of the Future consists of three main elements: the hill or plateau from which the building rises, the external design of the building and the exhibition areas of the museum.