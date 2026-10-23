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UAE mediation secures exchange of 540 Russia-Ukraine captives

Historic UAE-led mediation sees release of 540 captives in Russia-Ukraine conflict

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UAE strengthens global role with latest Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange success
UAE strengthens global role with latest Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange success

The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of new mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 270 captives from each side, for a total of 540, bringing the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE-mediated efforts to 8,537.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended both countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors as a trusted international mediator, and their appreciation of the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian impact of the crisis.

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