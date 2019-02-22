King, who played a pivotal role in shaping the US media landscape during his 60-year career, will headline one of the main inspirational talks at the forum, moderated by Shaikh Sultan Bin Sooud Al Qasimi, eminent Emirati author and lecturer at the Yale University Council on Middle East Studies. His experience on social media will be part of his presentation at the forum, which attracts around 2,500 communication and technology experts, world leaders, top government officials and influencers from across the globe every year.