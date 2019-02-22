Sharjah: Larry King, the renowned American television and radio host, will be a guest at the 8th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah from March 20-21.
The forum, which will tackle the role of government communication in supporting human capital development, will be held under the theme of ‘Behavioural Change Towards Human Development’.
King, who played a pivotal role in shaping the US media landscape during his 60-year career, will headline one of the main inspirational talks at the forum, moderated by Shaikh Sultan Bin Sooud Al Qasimi, eminent Emirati author and lecturer at the Yale University Council on Middle East Studies. His experience on social media will be part of his presentation at the forum, which attracts around 2,500 communication and technology experts, world leaders, top government officials and influencers from across the globe every year.