Dubai: Face masks are no longer required outdoors at Dubai schools, universities and early childhood centres. An announcement to this effect has been made by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in its safety standards for Dubai educational institutions.
The move falls under the new updated safety standards set by KHDA for private schools, universities and early education centres in Dubai.
Wearing masks indoors however is still compulsory, as confirmed by KHDA.
In another move to ease social distancing in Dubai education institutions, KHDA said children, students and staff who are considered close contacts but do not show COVID-19 symptoms are not required to isolate and can continue attending classes.
What stays the same
Physical distancing continues to remain in focus at schools, universities and early education centres. The instituitions will continue to regulary sanitise the premises. Contact tracing by Health and Safety officers will continue at schools universities and early education centres. Students and staff have to comply with safety standards from government authorities. Close contacts with COVID-19 positive patients can return to the premises only if they are free of symptoms. COVID-19 positive cases must isolate for 10 days.