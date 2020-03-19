Educational institutions in the UAE start distance learning from March 22. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Parents, students and teachers in Dubai are to benefit from a new online platform during the period of distance learning, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Thursday.

The portal has been launched to connect technology and wellbeing-based organisations with teachers, parents and students who are teaching and learning from home. It will feature apps, websites and support that will be offered free of charge during the distance learning period.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general of KHDA, said: “Many people in our community have been coming to us to offer or ask for help during this time. This portal is one way of connecting those who have useful products and services with those who need it.

“In the last few days and weeks, it has become clear that for our community, the term distance learning applies to physical distance only. Socially and emotionally, we are more connected to each other than ever before. Teachers and parents are working together more closely. Parents are working more closely with their children, and are gaining a deeper understanding of how their children learn. We’re all in this together. Distance brings us closer.”

Schools across the UAE will offer distance learning to students during the period of school closure to prevent spread of Covid-19. Many teachers and school leaders have used the two-week spring break to prepare to deliver learning experiences online and ensure that quality of education remains high.