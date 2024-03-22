Dubai: There’s something for everyone this Ramadan in Dubai, with retail, heritage, arts, culture, and community spirit coming together under the city-wide #RamadanInDubai campaign and lighting up the emirate this holy month.

#RamadanInDubai campaign, launched by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), showcases an array of Ramadan markets in the emirate.

The #RamadanInDubai campaign brings the public and private sectors together for the first time for a unified celebration of the Holy Month.

The Dubai Media Council has tasked Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), with overseeing the campaign’s execution.

The campaign has been designed to bring to the community the unique spirit, beauty and warmth of Ramadan and share the rich cultural heritage and traditions that are an integral part of celebrations during the Holy Month.

The initiative also aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make the occasion truly special.

Ramadan markets

The Ramadan markets will allow everyone from individuals to couples, families, friends, to discover unique Ramadan traditions.

Visitors to the Ramadan markets will be able to shop from local artisans and vendors, reflecting a spirit of togetherness and offering vibrant and a welcoming atmosphere. The markets also spell a joyous atmosphere during the Holy Month.

Museum of the Future

A Ramadan District will be hosted at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers with the stunning Museum of the Future backdrop. The district will host family fun activities under moonlit nights. This will be a great chance to discover more about the allure of Emirati and regional culture.

The District will have stalls set up by local designers. Creative food offerings will also be on display with daily events and activities. A designated children’s play area has been set up for families to enjoy time together and bond. Delicious Iftar and Suhoor meals will also be served every evening.

Ramadan Souq by Dubai Municipality

The ever-popular Ramadan Souq organised by Dubai Municipality, is back again this Ramadan 2024. As always, there is plenty in store by way of household essentials and food specialities to help residents make their Ramadan truly special.

The Old Municipality Street in Bur Deira is another place that will offer unique shopping experiences. A mini marketplace showcasing items traditionally associated with Ramadan will be there. Live entertainment is sure to draw visitors and participate in the fun.

City Walk

City Walk, the open-air lifestyle destination that is home to hundreds of exclusive retailers and must-visit restaurants is also lighting up for this Ramadan with its unmissable Night Market. Located next to The Green Planet, it allows visitors to scour the shops for a variety of unique gifts that are perfect for the gifting season.

Ramadaniyat – The Hub Majlis Al Khawaneej

The Hub at Majlis Al Khawaneej is a place where families and friends can explore an array of food offerings from artisanal vendors. The whole experience is based on trying new flavours, soaking up the community atmosphere, and sharing time together long into the evening.

Bay By Social Night Market – Dubai Festival City

This is a place for visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in cultural workshops and activities, besides exploring a range of wares displayed by local vendors. A lavish Iftar is also served here as the famous Ramadan cannon signals sunset. With so much to see and explore, visitors have the liberty to stay back until Suhoor.

Range of activities

At Dubai Expo City, Hai Ramadan, one of Dubai’s biggest and most beloved events of the Holy Month, is back once more. Designed to depict a traditional Emirati community, more than 20 outlets and food carts showcase handicrafts, traditional garments and local delicacies.

It offers a truly authentic experience, a ‘grandmother’s supermarket’, known as a ‘Dukan Yadoo’, invites children to buy candy using tokens from a traditional ‘Floos bank’ – a popular payment system. Visitors can soak up the vibrant atmosphere and be part of celebrations all evening, with a diverse range of activities and options awaiting them, including Iftars and Suhoors across the destination’s outlets.

Ripe Market

For those preferring an alternative daytime experience, the family-favourite Ripe Market heads to the Dubai Police Academy Park every Saturday and Sunday, allowing visitors to shop for Ramadan gifts from artisanal stalls.

Local farms sell fresh organic produce, and guests can join craft workshops and wellness sessions, which are open to all ages, in a beautiful al fresco setting.

Al Serkal Avenue’s Ramadan programme

From March 23-31, Al Serkal Avenue welcomes residents and visitors for a special Ramadan programme called ‘Stay a Little Longer.’ The event showcases transnational accounts of histories of diverse communities in the UAE.