Chenoth Thuruthummal Ashik went missing some days ago but has returned safely. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian visitor, who had gone missing for eight days in Dubai, returned to his friends’ flat on Sunday.

As first reported by Gulf News, Chenoth Thuruthummal Ashik, 31, had reportedly gone out for a walk from his friends’ flat at the Persia cluster in International City around 3pm on October 31.

His friend Althaf C.A. informed Gulf News that Ashik came back to their accommodation around 7pm on Sunday. “We are really happy and surprised. He just walked in and he says he had gone to meet some other friend in Sharjah. But, I am not aware of any such friend,” said Althaf. “It seems he was well taken care of. We have not been able to get proper details from him. He says he has also got a job offer. Anyhow, we are happy that he is safe and came back finally.”

Althaf, his brother Muhammed Ahsan, and other friends had been frantically searching for Ashik who had come here on a tourist visa, looking for a new job. They had informed the matter to the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Dubai Police and also appealed to the public to help trace their friend.