Dubai: A new award named after the late Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin to go to space, has been instituted in the UAE to honour women achievers in the country. The award has been introduced by Science India Forum (SIF) UAE, a non-profit voluntary organisation promoting science for the service of the society.
SIF UAE has invited entries for Kalpana Chawla Women Achievers Award 2022, which is supported by the Indian missions in the UAE. The award will honour women achievers across UAE in the fields of science and technology, academics, entrepreneurship, industry, and arts and culture,” the organisers said in a press statement. “Women and girls represent almost half of the world’s population and, therefore, half of its potential. Engaging the perspectives from women and men alike, leads to more informed and creative solutions for social wellbeing and prosperity. It is important for us to share and celebrate the achievements of these women, in the hope of raising aspirations and confidence for other women in the future,” the organisers said.
On the 60th Birth anniversary of Kalpana Chawla on March 17, the logo of the award was unveiled by Dr Zulekha Daud, founder and chairperson of Zulekha HealthCare Group and chair of the Award Committee. Tadu Mamu, Consul for Press Information and Culture and Labour at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, welcomed the initiative and said: “More women should come forward for nomination and also encourage their friends and peers to participate in this awards programme.”
Self-nomination, nominations from organisations, associations and other individuals can be made through the website of SIF UAE. Nominations will be accepted until April 25 and the awards will be presented at a grand ceremony in Dubai on May 21, the organisers said.