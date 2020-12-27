"I welcome the special edition on Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) covering the twin sectors of agriculture and tourism being published by the Consulate General of India, Dubai, in collaboration with Gulf News.

J&K is the largest producer of agro produce such as apples and walnuts and exotic fruit. In fact, the state managed to generate up to 22 lakh metric tonnes of apples this year, and with the high density crops that the state is currently growing, we will easily reach a capacity of up to 35 lakh metric tonnes within two to three years. Revenues from this considerable inventory are expected to see the agriculture and horticulture industries driving the state towards a sustainable economy. This also presents a huge capacity for growth, requiring the state to tap international markets to market and sell its produce. And being among the recognised regional hubs for trade and business, Dubai and the UAE present an amazing opportunity for J&K to showcase its best produce to the world. - Shri Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, (Agriculture and Allied Sectors), Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir

“This is the first time between 20 to 25 representatives from top business houses representing the J&K food and agro industry visited the UAE as part of an official Indian delegation to explore and further bilateral trade and cooperation between both nations through the UAE India Food Security Summit, organised by the Consulate General of India Dubai. This is unprecedented, as we have seen business delegations from both nations on mutual visits but never before has there been such large representation from any one single Indian state.

“The delegation was very excited at the prospect and has since received tremendous response from local businesses in Dubai, so hats off to the Consulate General of India Dubai for organising this event.

“Post-political changes in recent months in J&K, the state is looking forward to rapid economic development. Spotlighting the state’s agro business, our subsidies offered to farmers and businesses are the best in India, thanks to the support of the Indian government. The state is now hoping to build on its core strengths with sectors such as agriculture and horticulture as well as tourism and crafts playing their parts.

