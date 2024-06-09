Dubai: The UAE, along with most Islamic countries, is set to observe the first day of Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1446 AH, on Sunday, July 7, 2024.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, announced that the crescent moon of Muharram will astronomically be born on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 2:57 AM UAE time.
It will set approximately 44 minutes after sunset, paving the way for the new year.
The observation follows astronomical forecasts and is expected to be consistent across Islamic countries.
According to the UAE's approved calendar of holidays for 2024, the New Hijri year is designated as a nationwide public holiday. However, it is worth noting that this year, the holiday will most likely coincide with a Sunday, which is already a regular weekly holiday.