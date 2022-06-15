Abu Dhabi: Bathed in the light of the Strawberry Supermoon on Tuesday night, 35 Abu Dhabi residents participated in a yoga session on the helipad of the Burjeel Medical City.

The session came as part of a series of yoga workshops organised for YogaFest by health provider VPS Healthcare ahead of the International Day of Yoga (June 21).

“We planned to host this event at night as it was a rare opportunity that would enable people to experience yoga in a different setting. It turned out to be an energising session that helped the participants feel rejuvenated,” said John Sunil, regional CEO of Burjeel Hospitals, part of the VPS network of health facilities.

“I looked forward to admiring the strawberry supermoon while practising yoga. Although I was a bit disappointed that the moon remained hidden behind the clouds during the session, I am glad that I could participate in this event at night. It was a soothing experience,” said Arachana Gupta, one of the yoga session participants.

Yoga for workers

VPS also organised a yoga session on Tuesday for workers at the Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah.

“I was happy to take part in this special yoga session. It was a new experience for me. I learned some techniques that I can practice daily to feel refreshed,” said Saidu Ramulu, a site supervisor.

Staff members in a yoga position at Lifecare Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

YogaFest activities

YogaFest is being conducted by the organisation across its facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah. Daily sunrise yoga sessions throughout the week are part of the group’s community health and wellness-oriented initiatives, and they aim to encourage people to apply the benefits of yoga to their daily lives. Over 2,000 people are expected to attend the sessions and events across the three emirates.

Mass yoga event

Apart from its weekly yoga sessions, VPS Healthcare and Burjeel Hospitals will collaborate with the Indian Embassy and Abu Dhabi Sports Council to organise a mass yoga event at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium on June 21. It is expected to be attended by more than 6,000 people.

“Yoga is the union of the mind, body, and soul. At the heart of Yoga is oneness with the universal consciousness. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Humanity’, captures the essence of this message. Burjeel’s efforts are commendable and a great service to those seeking a better quality of life – more healthy and stress-free life. They complement celebrations of International Day of Yoga in the UAE, which are being organised at an unprecedented scale this year on June 21,” said Sanjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

Yoga practitioner

Well-known yoga guru and Burjeel Hospital yoga specialist Lokesh Hegde will conduct the yoga sessions at VPS Healthcare facilities.

“Yoga is a practice that has obvious fitness and cardiovascular benefits. But its benefits go beyond the physical. It helps us focus inwards and become mindful. It enables us to become more aware of how our body feels. In the run-up to the International Yoga Day, we will hold sessions that will help people connect with themselves while also reinforcing better breathing and improving their flexibility,” Hegde said.