With the past year having been more stressful than ever, it’s time to seize the day. We all deserve a treat for getting through the peak of the pandemic, so why not make this summer your finest yet? If that sounds tempting, the best bit is that you don’t even have to travel far to live the dream and be utterly spoilt and pampered. Whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend or an action-packed break, Caesars Palace Dubai has it all.

With 500 metres of private beach, temperature-controlled pools, and an award-winning spa, the luxury lifestyle resort on trendy Bluewaters Island has everything you could ever need to switch off from the demands of everyday life.

Picture an exquisitely designed room awaiting your arrival, such as the plush, modern Palace retreats with their splendid seaviews and floor-to-ceiling windows, not to mention the sumptuous bathroom with its refreshing rain shower. Meanwhile, the contemporary and vibrant Julius rooms offer a private balcony and cozy sitting area for extra comfort, or you could choose a suite for your unforgettable staycation. With 20 per cent discount on room rates for UAE residents, prices now start at just Dh1,276.

As there is a range of delightful dining choices, your taste buds are spoilt for choice. Why not dine on the stunning beachfront at Cove Beach? Or perhaps sample home-made dim sum and hand pulled noodles at the Asian restaurant, Zhen Wei. There are plenty of restaurants to choose from, including Michelin chef Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Dubai. Following dinner, you have the chance to unwind further at Havana Social Club with its Cuban 1920s vibe, where you can tuck into sharing tapas platters and chill to Latin beats.

If you’ve had a busy few months at work, you can recharge your batteries at Qua Spa, with its state-of-the-art Japanese technologies and luxurious spa treatments that can soothe that stressed mind and body. Some of its best-known treatments include the age-defying Arabian Gold Facial and revolutionary Detox Dome treatment, which will leave you glowing, relaxed and revitalised.

Fun for all the family

For those with children, keeping them busy over the long school summer holiday is easier this year, thanks to Caesars Palace Dubai. With heaps of things to do for all the family, you should never have to hear your children utter those dreaded words, ‘I’m bored!’

With the Island Playground family promotion, which starts at Dh1,643, there are surprises and excitement galore for little ones from the moment you check in. Thanks to Hamleys, which is the resort’s partner for the summer season, younger children will receive a welcome beach bag with cuddly soft toys, along with beach and pool toys, and kids vouchers to redeem against yummy treats at select food and beverage outlets.

Teenagers aren’t forgotten either and receive a gift at check-in, along with a handy Dh250 voucher, which can be used on stylish t-shirts and caps at select Caesars Palace Dubai retail outlets. Children can also win further vouchers by taking part in daily activities during their stay. As part of the promotion running until September 4, Caesars Palace Dubai holds interactive games, cooking classes, arts and crafts, games, drama sessions, gardening, movie nights, Tik Tok workshops and challenges for all in-house staying children. However, this fun isn’t only limited to the youngsters in the family. Everyone can compete in various activities, and one fortunate family could even be crowned Family of the Week at the three-times-weekly Caesars Family Olympics.

Looking for a mid-week escape?

There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy a staycation at Caesars Palace Dubai this summer, with offers to suit everyone, whether you’re a family, a group of friends or a couple.

If you are looking forward to a serene and peaceful stay away from the crowds, take advantage of the Lazy Weekday offer, with Dh500 credit to spend in the food and beverage outlets. The offer includes breakfast, use of the beach at the resort, and tickets to the Green Planet at City Walk or Laguna Waterpark, with prices starting at Dh1,395.

So, if chilling on a pristine private beach and dining at a celebrity chef’s restaurant is your idea of a perfect break, Caesars Palace Dubai has got all that covered. The only worry is that you may not want to leave.