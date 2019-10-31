53-year-old Pavan Kapoor has an MBA and a Master’s degree and speaks Russian, and some French and Portuguese. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: India’s new Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor assumed office at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a tweet, the embassy welcomed the ambassador and announced that he had commenced his first day in office by offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, India’s Father of the Nation.

The mission also shared photos of the envoy with his colleagues, and of him offering tributes to a Gandhi bust that was unveiled as part of the recent celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai also welcomed the ambassador in a tweet.

“Consulate General of India Dubai welcomes Ambassador Pavan Kapoor on assuming charge as Ambassador of India to UAE today. We look forward to work[ing] under his guidance to further strengthen India-UAE bilateral relations,” the mission stated.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on August 28 appointed Pavan Kapoor as India’s new Ambassador to the UAE.