First salesman who earns Dh5,000 a month plans to clear loan of Dh700,000

Abu Dhabi: An Indian salesman who earns Dh5,000 a month working in an auto spare parts company in Ajman won Dh10 million at the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Dileepkumar Ellikkottil Parameswaran from Thrissur district, Kerala took home the mega prize on Sunday, May 3 after his winning ticket number 076713 was picked up from draw number 215.

He bought the ticket online on April 14.

Speaking to Gulf News, Parameswaran was elated with his win. He kept saying “Thank you, Thank you, Thank you”.

He said he has a loan outstanding of Dh700,000 and therefore a part of the win will go towards settling this.

Parameswaran said he has two children aged 16 and 9 and a good part of the money will go into securing their future education.

His wife is not employed and takes care of the family who also lives in Ajman.

Parameswaran said he has been a resident of UAE for seven years.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

These tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport’s Departure Duty Free.

A live monthly draw is orchestrated at the arrivals entrance of the Abu Dhabi International Airport on 3rd of each month.