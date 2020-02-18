Dubai: Jagdish Ramnani, 42, became the latest million dollar winner at the Dubai Duty Free draw.

His winning ticket number 1778 was picked from the series 324, DDF announced on Tuesday (February 19, 2020).

Meanwhile, a Pakistani expat, who works as a salesman, has won a luxury car. Anjum Ashraf, 46, hailing from Karachi, has won a luxury vehicle – Bentley Bentayga V8 (car) – 2020 model at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) raffle draw held on Tuesday, February 18.

His winning ticket number 1676 was picked from the series1747.

“I just got the call from the organisers of DDF. I am truly elated,” he told Gulf News in a telephone interview.

Dubai Duty Free draw was held on Tuesday, February 18 Image Credit: Supplied

When this newspaper asked him if he knew the price of a new Bentley Bentayga V8 (car) – 2020 model, he said he had no idea.

Pakistani expat Anjum Ashraf, 46, won a Bentley Bentayga V8 2020 model retailing upwards of Dh950,000.

A quick search shows a new 2020 model Bentley Bentayga V8 starts from Dh950,000 to Dh1.8 million, depending on the configuration and specs.

Ashraf earns Dh7,000 as a salesman. Needless to say Ashraf, is excited with the win. "I still cannot believe it,” he exclaimed to Gulf News.

Software engineer wins bike

Nazeerunisa Mohammad with her family Image Credit: Supplied

Another Indian expat, Nazeerunnisa Fazal Mohammad, 37, hailing from Hyderabad won an Aprilla Dorsoduro 900 (motorbike).

Her winning ticket number 0287 was picked from the series 399.

Mohammad who has been regularly buying the DDF tickets said she bought her winning ticket on January 10 online. “I have been trying my luck for the million dollar series, hopefully it will be soon,” she said in a telephone interview to Gulf News.

Mohammed works as a soft-ware engineer working for Transguard.

Meanwhile, another Indian expat became the big million dollar winner at the DDF raffle draw held on Tuesday, February 18.

Another Indian expat, Sreesunil Sreedharan, 53, working in Abu Dhabi won a Range Rover HSE 360PS (Fuji White) in Series no. 1746 with ticket number 1293.

Sreedharan's won at the bi-monthly DDF draw for the second time. He previously won $1 million in Series 310 with ticket number 4638 in September 2019.

A regular participant to Dubai Duty Free promotions for 15 years now, Sreedharan is a father of one and works as an estimation manager.